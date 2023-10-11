"Contender for most attractive fight of 2024" - Polyana Viana has fight booked at UFC 297, fans react

It looks like UFC strawweight and fan-favorite Brazilian Polyana Viana has her next bout secured.

Journalist Marcel Dorff shared the news that was originally revealed by Gillian Robertson, Viana's next opponent, in a tweet that read:

"Gillian Robertson will fight Polyana Viana at #UFC297 on January 20th. (first rep. @savage_ufc on the @FightBananas show on YT) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFCToronto #UFC2024"

Given her popularity amongst the MMA fan base, a number of users took to Twitter to react to the news.

User @vampaveli acknowledged just how attractive both fighters are, saying:

"Contender for most attractive fight of 2024 off rip. Love to see it."

@MikesMMAPicks appeared to concur, saying:

"Thank you for making this dream matchup become a reality, @UFC."

@RX_MMA_06 expressed their contentment with seeing Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana on a Canada card, given that Robertson is Canadian, saying:

"Good fight, happy Gillian is on the Canada card this time."

@XachMMA added:

"Two absolute smoke shows fighting each other."

@LLeisohh echoed the popular sentiment supporting Polyana Viana, saying:

"we LOVE POLYANA"

Polyana Viana and Gillian Robertson share same record in last 5 fights

'Dama de Ferro' last fought in August, when she lost via submission to Iasmin Lucindo. The loss put her record at 13-6. Her recent run of results are something of a mixed bag, as she has gone 3-2 in her last five outings inside the UFC octagon.

Viana, who is known for her social media presence and other interests outside of MMA, such as cosplaying, will face Gillian Robertson at UFC 297. The card will be the first pay-per-view of 2024, and will take place in Toronto, Canada on January 20th, 2024.

While fans are clearly excited to see her back in action, the fight itself and by extension, her performance on the night, will say a lot about where she stands in the division.

Her opponent, Gillian Robertson, who will be representing Canada, holds a record of 12-8. She last fought in June of 2023, losing by unanimous decision to Tabatha Ricci.

Like Viana, Robertson is also 3-2 in her last five fights. This makes for a compelling and competitive bout that already has fans excited.