Cory Sandhagen explains refusing backup fighter role for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316

Cory Sandhagen recently gave his take on being a backup fighter for the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316. Sandhagen revealed his decision to turn down the promotion's offer and opened up about his discussion with UFC executives.

Ad

Dvalishvili is set to make his second bantamweight title defense in a rematch against O'Malley in the main event of UFC 316. The PPV event will take place on June 7 at Prudential Center In Newark, New Jersey.

In a recent appearance the MMA Today podcast, Sandhagen disclosed that he was offered the role of backup fighter for the UFC 316 title matchup between Dvalishvili and O'Malley. However, the 33-year-old turned it down since the promotion couldn't guarantee him a title shot next.

Ad

Trending

''So actually when I talked to Hunter, they offered it to me and I was like, 'okay, so does that mean that I get the title shot next?'. And he was like, 'no, we're still not going to decide on that until after the title fight happens'...he was like 'no we don't have anyone that were heart set on fighting for the belt next, we kinda wanna wait until that fight happens'. He was like, 'but you could be the backup' and I was like the backup ain't that good of a deal unless you get guaranteed a title shot afterwards.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sandhagen previously fought for the interim belt at UFC 267, but suffered a unanimous decision loss against Petr Yan. His dreams of getting back on title contention were derailed by Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi last year.

However, Sandhagen bounced back and displayed an impressive performance at UFC Des Moines' main event, securing a second round knockout win over former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cory Sandhagen sets one condition for a potential rematch with Petr Yan

Cory Sandhagen is eyeing for a title shot next, however, he is open to face Petr Yan in a rematch.

Ad

In a recent appearance The Ariel Helwani show, Sandhagen expressed his admiration for Yan and layed out one condition for a potential fight with the former champion.

''I'm not opposed to fighting Yan. I would love to fight Yan...Me and Yan are cut from the same cloth, and I know that he feels that, too. He's like a gritty, mean guy when he fights, and I'm a gritty, mean guy when I fight, too...if I don't get the title shot next, maybe me and Yan for the baddest motherf*cker bantamweight belt would be cool."

Ad

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (20:12):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.