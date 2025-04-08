Cory Sandhagen hilariously credits Deiveson Figueiredo for $2 million earning on content platform: "Every once in a while, he asks to see my bu**hole"

Cory Sandhagen made a humorous remark about Deiveson Figueiredo after earning a significant amount of money on a content platform. Sandhagen accused Figueiredo of using an anonymous account and forcing the former to engage in strange online activities.

Ad

Sandhagen is set to headline UFC Des Moines in a bantamweight contest against Figueiredo. The Fight Night event will take place on May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Ahead of the matchup, Sandhagen posted a video on his Instagram account, taking a dig at Figueiredo.

Sandhagen opened up about his earnings from Onlyf*ns and mocked Figueiredo for reportedly posing as an unknown user, who continues to make the 32-year-old perform karaoke and other activities, saying:

Ad

Trending

''So I gotta take time out of my day, almost every day to, you know, do my Onlyf*ns. Everyone wants to kind of sh*t on me for having them as a sponsor or whatever, but joke's on you, I made $2 million last month. Mostly from this guy. I don't really know who he is. His tagger name is 'Godofhorrors69'. I'm pretty sure it's Figgy [Figueiredo]. Everything he writes me is in broken English...He makes me do all kinds of crazy sh*t for him, like sing stupid karaoke songs.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sandhagen continued:

''He likes when I insult him all the time. Some guys I guess get off on that. Just a giant piece of sh*t. Your hair looks stupid. All the last guys that you beat were, you know, like they almost sucked just as bad as you do. Petr Yan whooped your a*s, it wasn't even close...Every once in a while he asks to see my bu**hole''

Ad

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (via FULL SEND MMA's X post):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cory Sandhagen lays out the approach to defeat Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili displayed his dominance when he defeated Cory Sandhagen's former opponent Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 earlier this year.

However, Sandhagen has a strategy to overcome Dvalishvili inside the cage. In an interview with Luke Thomas, the American stated that a fighter should stand firm and strike when 'The Machine' approaches. He said:

Ad

''The more that you move your feet, the more tired you’re gonna get, especially if that movement is backwards. You have to stand your ground against Merab. Don’t run from him, and hit him when he comes in. Make your movement a lot smaller.''

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (22:14):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.