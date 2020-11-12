Cory Sandhagen ready to welcome back T.J. Dillashaw for #1 contender fight

After dispatching top bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes in his last fight via a spinning heel kick, Cory Sandhagen skyrocketed to the top of the UFC bantamweight rankings.

While it was known that he wouldn't receive the next shot at the UFC bantamweight championship with Aljamain Sterling already in line, Sandhagen definitely wouldn't have complained if he was granted the opportunity.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, The Sandman explained the reality of this sport and why he would've taken a title shot ahead of Sterling.

“Like I said, it’s a dog eat dog sport. If they were like, ‘You looked amazing, here’s your title shot,’ I obviously would have taken it no problem. Wouldn’t have lost any sleep over that. I think it’s more fair that Aljamain fights for the belt than I do right now.”- said Cory Sandhagen.

Who does Cory Sandhagen want to face next?

With Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan set to face off in a title fight at UFC 256, the rightful decision for the promotion would be to crown the next number one contender in a grudge match.

And for his next opponent inside the Octagon, Cory Sandhagen is willing to welcome back T.J. Dillashaw in a number one contender's match-up.

With Dillashaw set to return early next year, Sandhagen expressed his desire to throw it down with the former UFC bantamweight champion, who is also going to have a strong case to be in the title picture upon his return.

“I definitely think my No. 1 contender fight should be against T.J. just because it makes the most sense. I think that I have a pretty strong case now, and when T.J. comes back, he’s going to have a pretty strong case. I’d love to fight him and then right after that when the winner of Yan and Sterling are ready to go, fight one of those guys in the spring or sometime.”- Cory Sandhagen added.

If all goes as expected, we might see T.J. Dillashaw making a return to the Octagon in early 2021. With the UFC bantamweight division being more stacked than ever, a fight between Dillashaw and Sandhagen is definitely a reality. The likes of Pedro Munhoz, Marlon Moraes, and Frankie Edgar should also be in the mix in the 135-lb division.