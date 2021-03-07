Cory Sandhagen tells Joe Rogan who used shoulder strikes before Conor McGregor

Cory Sandhagen told Joe Rogan who used shoulder strikes before Conor McGregor. Sandhagen revealed that Tim Means had been utilizing shoulder strikes a long time ago.

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is coming off a spectacular first-round KO win over MMA legend Frankie Edgar whom he beat in February 2021. On the other hand, Tim Means last fought and beat Mike Perry via unanimous decision in November 2020.

Cory Sandhagen recently appeared on an edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and addressed a myriad of topics. One of the topics was the wide variety of techniques used in MMA.

While discussing Conor McGregor’s fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – a fight in which McGregor utilized shoulder strikes to daze Cerrone, and eventually catch him with a head kick and punches for the TKO win – Joe Rogan asked whether Cory Sandhagen saw that and started practicing shoulder strikes.

Responding to the same, Cory Sandhagen stated:

“Tim Means was doing those a long time ago.”

Joe Rogan chimed in and referred to Tim Means by his moniker, “Dirty Bird.”

Cory Sandhagen then continued, “Yeah, yeah. I’ve seen him do that a long time ago. It’s really funny because you watch like a technique can be part of the system, and then it’s not like until someone that’s like a really high-caliber fighter uses the technique, that like people start to get on board with it, you know. Like, Tim Means was using those for a very long time.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Tim Means subsequently took to his official Instagram account, and as seen in the Instagram post embedded above, Means acknowledged the comments regarding him made by Cory Sandhagen and Joe Rogan.

Advertisement

Cory Sandhagen, Tim Means, and Conor McGregor continue traversing different paths in their quest for UFC gold

Tim Means

Presently, Cory Sandhagen is on the cusp of a UFC bantamweight title shot. Sandhagen holds the No. 2 spot in the UFC bantamweight rankings and his next fight could be for the UFC bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Tim Means – who’s on a two-fight win streak – looks to keep navigating the dangerous waters of the UFC welterweight division as he continues his quest to eventually capture the UFC welterweight title.

Furthermore, MMA megastar Conor McGregor is expected to face Dustin Poirier in their trilogy matchup later this year. McGregor’s last fight was a second-round TKO loss against Poirier in a lightweight bout in January 2021. The winner of this trilogy could go on to fight for the UFC lightweight title.