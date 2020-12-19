Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar reportedly targeted for February 6th

According to an initial report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani, a bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar is reportedly being targeted for February.

Taking to Twitter, Helwani wrote that the fight has been verbally agreed on for February 6th and is currently being finalized. An official announcement from the UFC is yet to be made in regards to this bantamweight fight.

Here is what Ariel Helwani wrote on Twitter:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar is being finalized for Feb. 6, per multiple sources. Verbally agreed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 18, 2020

Cory Sadhagen and Frankie Edgar's latest runs in the UFC

Cory Sandhagen has only been with the UFC for about three years now. Within these three years though, The Sandman has registered big wins over the likes of Iuri Alcantara, John Lineker, and Raphael Assuncao. However, it was his last fight when Sandhagen made the biggest statement of his career, as he defeated Marlon Moraes, courtesy of a beautiful spinning heel kick and a technical knockout in the second round. The win earned Sandhagen a Performance of the Night bonus, as well.

On the other hand, Frankie Edgar is rather one of the most experienced fighters in the UFC. And not too long ago, the veteran fighter re-signed with the UFC and finally made his official move down to bantamweight from the featherweight division. In his first fight at 135, Edgar faced Pedro Munhoz in August of 2020 and the former won the back-and-forth fight.

Prior to his initial bantamweight debut against Munhoz, Frankie Edgar and Cory Sandhagen were set to meet in January of 2020. Instead, Edgar decided to take up a fight against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung a month earlier, and as a result of which, the fight between Sandhagen and Edgar was called off.

What to expect from Frankie Edgar and Cory Sandhagen's fight?

Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar will be heading into this fight on the back of impressive wins. The fight could very well be a title eliminator fight, as Sandhagen has already registered a win over former title challenger Marlon Moraes. The February 6th fight between the two could decide the title contender for either Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling.