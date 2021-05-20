Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw looks like it has a new date

The much-discussed Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw matchup looks like it has a new date. As reported by MMA Junkie and ESPN, the highly-anticipated bantamweight matchup will serve as the main event of the UFC Fight Night card on July 24th.

A new date of July 24 is being targeted for the bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN.



Contracts have not been signed, but once official, the bout will headline a UFC Fight Night event at a location to be announced. pic.twitter.com/n3srMg9V7R — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 19, 2021

One ought to note that the contracts for the aforementioned fight haven’t been signed yet, but the UFC is working towards finalizing the same.

The fight between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw was originally scheduled for UFC on ESPN 24 (May 8th, 2021). Nevertheless, TJ Dillashaw sustained a cut over his eyebrow during training camp in the lead-up to the fight.

On April 27th, 2021, Dillashaw confirmed that he was forced to withdraw from the fight because of the cut. Dillashaw received the injury after being hit by a headbutt during training. The risk of the cut reopening led to his fight being scrapped from the UFC on ESPN 24 fight card.

In the ensuing days, the UFC confirmed they would keep the Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw matchup intact.

The fight was postponed, and after a few weeks of speculation, reports of new dates for this fight have now set the MMA community abuzz.

The winner of the Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw matchup could receive a shot at the UFC bantamweight title

Cory Sandhagen (left); TJ Dillashaw (right)

Cory Sandhagen is ranked No. 2 in the UFC bantamweight division. 'The Sandman' has tasted defeat just twice in his professional MMA career. His first came outside the UFC, and his second defeat was a submission loss to the division's current champion, Aljamain Sterling.

Presently, Cory Sandhagen is on a two-fight win streak, with his most recent fight being a first-round KO win over MMA legend Frankie Edgar at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (February 6th, 2021).

On the other hand, TJ Dillashaw's most recent fight was a first-round TKO loss in a UFC flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw (January 19th, 2019). Dillashaw tested positive for EPO in pre and post-fight drug tests.

He received a two-year suspension for the failed drug tests and was also stripped of his UFC bantamweight title. Dillashaw became eligible to compete in the sport of pro-MMA on January 19th, 2021, and has been aiming to get back into the octagon ever since.