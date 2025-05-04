Cory Sandhagen weighs in on 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate ahead of UFC Des Moines: "I definitely would need a hundred of me"

Cory Sandhagen faced the viral social media question of whether 100 men could defeat one silverback gorilla. This same question has been asked of several UFC fighters previously, and now Sandhagen has weighed in on the same.

While apprehensive, Sandhagen offered a strategy. According to him, if 100 of him were fighting a silverback gorilla, he would use every single tactic and attack currently regarded as illegal under the unified rules of MMA. At the pre-fight presser, the 33-year-old said:

"Yeah, this is weird, cause I was just asked this for the first time. I haven't heard this before. I definitely would need a hundred of me, but a hundred is kind of a lot. I don't know how we'd win."

He added:

"My go to would probably be a bunch of trying to kick him in the nuts as many times as I could, and then probably poke him in the eye. Everything that I could do that would be illegal in a fight, I'd probably try to do to the gorilla and hopefully he wouldn't rip and kill too many of myselves."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below:

Sandhagen, though, has more pressing concerns with a UFC Des Moines main event against former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo awaiting him.

Cory Sandhagen is part of large group of UFC fighters with thoughts on the debate

Cory Sandhagen isn't the only UFC fighter to address the debate. Reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili jokingly claimed that he alone could defeat a silverback gorilla. He said as much in a compilation video that also featured former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Check out UFC fighters arguing over the gorilla debate below:

Hill was far more dismissive of the notion, arguing that 100 men would struggle to even damage a gorilla. Meanwhile, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno also jokingly claimed that he could defeat a gorilla.

