Cory Sandhagen on whether he would prefer facing TJ Dillashaw or Frankie Edgar

Cory Sandhagen suffered his first loss inside the Octagon at UFC 250 when Aljamain Sterling took less than 90 seconds to submit him. While Cory Sandhagen described the loss as "embarrassing," he bounced back in a big way by defeating Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5.

Cory Sandhagen will likely jump up from number four in the rankings after his win over Marlon Moraes. While Sandhagen didn't deny that he would accept a title shot if it was offered to him, he believes that Aljamain Sterling should be the first in line against Petr Yan for a title shot.

After the fight, Cory Sandhagen called out Frankie Edgar and TJ Dillashaw. Speaking to the media in the post-fight press conference (H/T MMAFighting), Sandhagen revealed which of the two veterans he would prefer facing:

“Whichever one’s going to get me closer,” Sandhagen replied when asked if he had a preference between Dillashaw and Edgar. “I don’t really know how the mind of the UFC matchmakers works 100 percent. I just know win fights, get good finishes and they’ll give you good fights."

Cory Sandhagen said that it makes no difference who he ultimately faces and felt that only the two former UFC Champions he mentioned have an argument for a title shot:

“It makes no difference to me. I only said those two names, because they’re the only two in my head that have an argument [for a title shot] and so just one of those two.”

Who is the best opponent for Cory Sandhagen?

Cory Sandhagen was vocal about how upset he was when Frankie Edgar pulled out of his scheduled Bantamweight bout against him this January. Edgar did so in favor of taking a last-minute fight against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

Both fights are interesting stylistically for Cory Sandhagen. TJ Dillashaw is expected to return in early 2021. Frankie Edgar is an opponent that Cory Sandhagen can likely face sooner, so it would be a fight that makes sense to book.