“Costing fighters big money” - Outrage erupts as referee Mike Beltran’s blunder results in controversial No Contest at UFC Vegas 82

In the second fight of UFC Vegas 82, Trey Ogden and Nikolas Motta fought to a no-contest after another faulty referee stoppage from Mike Beltran.

Aside from getting hurt late in the second round, Ogden was in control for most of the fight and seemed on his way to earning a decision victory. However, Ogden found himself holding an arm triangle submission late in the third round, causing a stoppage from Beltran, but an immediate protest was made by Motta, who did not submit.

The fight being stopped caused the broadcast commentary team of Brendan Fitzgerald, Paul Felder, and Dominick Cruz to note their disagreement. Cruz, who is infamously harsh on referee performances, seemed to be the most frustrated out of the three.

Fans and fighters put Mike Beltran on blast immediately following the conclusion of the fight. Many were disappointed and frustrated with MMA referees as a whole, with the Ogden vs. Motta outcome continuing a series of inaccurate stoppages.

"Almost every week the referees are making these continuous mistakes costing fighters big money"

Following the fight, Ogden claimed he did not care about the win on his record but was more concerned about getting his win bonus. Many resounded with Ogden and pushed for the American to get his second paycheck regardless of whether he got the official win or not.

"Crazy, Trey Ogden deserves that win, even if Nikolas Motta doesn't deserve the loss"

"Technical decision would've been proper"

"That must be the worst feeling for those fighters. All of that training for a no contest."

"Absurd. Does not make sense. That was totally amateurish."

"Terrible officiating, really screws the fighters financially"

