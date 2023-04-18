Count down the days to ONE Fight Night 10 with a compilation of Aung La N Sang’s fastest KO’s

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang was once the face of the company when he held both their middleweight and light-heavyweight belts. Between 2014 and 2019, 'The Burmese Python' went 11-1 in the organization before losing his world titles.

During this time, he beat everyone there was to beat, both at light-heavyweight and middleweight. He even made a quick stint at heavyweight just because he could.

One of the things that made Aung La N Sang such an exciting fighter to watch is his frightening finishing ability. The Burmese slugger has a total of 27 wins via stoppage, with all but two of his wins in ONE Champioinship coming by way of either KO or submission.

In a compilation video released by ONE Championship on YouTube, we saw Aung La's first-round finishes in the promotion:

His finishes of Gilberto Galvao, Yushin Okami, Leandro Ataides, Mohammad Karaki, Alexandre Machado, Alain Ngalani, Mohamed Ali, and Mahmoud Salama all came within 5 minutes. This goes to show how 'The Burmese Python' wastes no time taking his opponents out as soon as he can.

During his hunt for his lost world titles, Aung La is relishing his gatekeeper role for now until he gets a call to fight for the belt once again. With two straight KO wins heading into ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th, Aung La is keen to score a third to make a case for another run at the belt.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang said:

“I want to keep the gate before I storm back into my castle...I want to beat everybody, and I want to get my title back. Being a gatekeeper, people think you're washed up. People think you should hang it up. I want to show that it's not.”

Aung La N Sang will face Fan Rong on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10 live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes