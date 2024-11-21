"COVID wasn't as bad as we thought" - Joe Rogan blasts Bill Gates and other vaccine advocates for "fearmongering, lying" and "ruining economies"

Joe Rogan openly criticized billionaire Bill Gates and others for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing them of spreading fear, pushing unproven vaccines, and profiting at the expense of societal well-being.

In a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Rogan questioned Gates’ role in promoting vaccines during the early days of the pandemic, alleging the tech mogul endorsed the shots before their long-term effects were fully understood.

Rogan highlighted Gates’ statements encouraging vaccination and claimed Gates profited significantly before stepping back from related investments. He said:

"Bill Gates, who's on television telling everybody, get the vaccine. You won't get Covid. And then afterward, that didn't work after he had unloaded all of his stock... It turns out Covid wasn't as bad as we thought it was. Well, you guys are really responsible for a bunch of people taking a medication that was unproven."

Rogan further claimed that the pandemic was not as severe as initially feared, emphasizing that the consequences of these decisions led to widespread societal disruptions. He held Gates and others accountable, saying:

"You're responsible for all the side effects. You're responsible for all these, and you're responsible for fearmongering, lying, closing down businesses, there ruining economies, changing the political structure of the country."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:50:00):

Joe Rogan explores U.S. Special Forces vs. Mexican cartels on his podcast

In another episode of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan discussed the potential deployment of U.S. Special Forces against Mexico’s drug cartels with guest Evan Hafer, a veteran of Special Forces.

The conversation stemmed from President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to "wage war" on cartels, which operate as paramilitary organizations with advanced weaponry and immense influence.

Hafer emphasized that a direct confrontation would overwhelm the cartels:

"Bro, if we declare war on the cartel[s], these dudes are not gonna understand what the f**k is going on. They are gonna be in for a world of ultra-violence they've never actually felt before because obviously they're a capable organization, but they have f**king no clue if we organize these Tier 1 units against them."

Rogan echoed the sentiment, marveling at the scale of cartel influence:

"It's a weird thing that that's going on right at our border. Such a weird thing. It's so close to us and it's so ultra-violent and dangerous and it's just completely shaped the way the entire economy of the country works. They have so much power and control, and it's a criminal organization that's funded almost entirely funded by us."

Check out Joe Rogan and Evan Hafer's discussion below (2:20:51):

