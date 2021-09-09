“COVID hit me really hard” - Oscar De La Hoya released from the hospital

Oscar De La Hoya has been released from the hospital and has put forth a social media message regarding the same for his fans worldwide.

On his official Twitter account, ‘The Golden Boy’ revealed that he was out of the hospital. Oscar De La Hoya had been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. He was even forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated fight against MMA legend Vitor Belfort.

A few days ago, De La Hoya confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had pulled out of his match against Vitor Belfort. The boxing legend posted a video message from a hospital bed, which had many fans of the boxer concerned for his health and wellbeing.

Thankfully, De La Hoya is on the road to recovery, as suggested by the latest video update he’s provided on his health status. He tweeted:

“Hey guys, I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it.”

The written statement attached to Oscar De La Hoya’s tweet is identical to the statement he provided in the video attached to the same tweet. De La Hoya noted that he was hospitalized for three days and that COVID-19 hit him really hard.

On a positive note with regards to his boxing future, the California native asserted that he was looking forward to getting back in the ring. The boxing icon indicated that his recent battle against COVID-19 hadn’t deterred him from returning to the ring.

With Oscar De La Hoya out, Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort now headlines the Triller fight card

Evander Holyfield (left); Vitor Belfort (right)

The Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort matchup fell apart just days before the September 11, 2021, Triller fight card. However, Belfort will still headline the event with another boxing legend.

Vitor Belfort will now face Evander Holyfield in a professional boxing match promoted by Triller Fight Club. The event will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on September 11, 2021.

