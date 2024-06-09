Craig Jones discusses steroid usage in Brazilian jiu-jitsu - “It’s more than who you’d think"

Craig Jones has made it abundantly clear that he uses performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). He recently discussed the state of PED usage in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, where the lack of drug testing has inadvertently promoted the somewhat irresponsible use of PEDs.

Currently, the only BJJ tournament that tests for PEDs is the IBJJ World Championship. However, the biggest no-gi grappling tournament in the world, Abu Dhabi Combat Club World Championships (ADCC), does not enforce any drug testing.

Numerous high-profile BJJ athletes have been caught using PEDs, despite the lack of regular testing. Namely, one of the most promising athletes in the world, Mica Galvao, failed a drug test at the IBJJ World Championship last year.

Jones recently appeared on Chris Williamson's podcast, where he discussed the state of PED usage in the sport, saying this:

"I've been around athletes that pump some crazy levels. You've got the ultimate bro-science guys. I remember one famous athlete - it's more than who you'd think - one famous athlete had some health issues and when the doctor said, 'Hey, what are you taking?' They didn't know what they were taking. But their bro-science [guy] that was administrating it to him said, 'I just look at this person everyday and know what they need.'"

Watch Craig Jones' interview below (1:25):

Craig Jones discusses Gordon Ryan potentially competing at the CJI

The Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) has taken the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu by storm.

Jones, one of the sport's best and most popular athletes, announced last month that he would not be competing at ADCC 2024. Having won silver medals at two previous editions, his announcement came as a surprise to fans.

Furthermore, he announced the creation of his own tournament, which will take place on the same weekend as ADCC 2024. The CJI will see the winner receive a $1 million prize, a far cry from the $10,000 first place prize for winning ADCC.

Given the eye-catching prize, many BJJ athletes have announced they will not be competing at ADCC any longer, and instead will compete at the CJI.

Gordon Ryan, the most accomplished ADCC competitor ever, has had beef with Jones for years. As such, the Australian was asked by Chris Williamson, if he'd let Ryan compete at the CJI. He said this:

"I'd let anyone do it. Obviously I've got the custom-gold Craig Jones Invitational ring he'd have to kiss, but for sure I'd let him in."

Click here to watch Jones on Chris Williamson's podcast.