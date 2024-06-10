Craig Jones leaks DMs from ADCC organizers allegedly sending him death threats: "I will f*****g end your life"

It looks like breaking into the grappling promotion scene has not been smooth sailing for Craig Jones. According to the gifted jiu-jitsu practitioner, he recently had the unfortunate pleasure of getting death threats sent his way by an Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) organizer.

Jones, one of the most prominent names in jiu-jitsu, is a former silver medalist at the 2019 and 2022 editions of the ADCC World Championships.

However earlier his year the 32-year-old surprised many by confirming that he would not be taking part in the tournament this time around, which is set to take place on Aug. 17-18.

The Australian has hinted at a lack of credible monetary compensation as the reason for his avoiding the ADCC. He will instead conduct his own grappling event, the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI), during the same weekend. (Aug. 16-17).

In a recent post on Instagram, the jiu-jitsu aficionado, revealed alleged death threats he received from ADCC organizer Seth Daniels via text message. The message read:

"You need to realize I'm not Mo [Jassim] . You have attacked my work and sh*t all over everything I've done in the past five years. If you attack me, my family, or my wife, like your c*nts are doing to Mo, I will f*****g kill you. I'm not saying this lightly. I'm telling you, I'll end your f*****g life."

For context, Jones recently took aim at the head organizer of ADCC, Mo Jassim, faulting him over allegedly restrictive contracts and poor compensation.

CJI offers a prize of $1 million to the tournament winners with each participant getting a guaranteed $10,001, a dollar more than what the ADCC winner takes home as per Jones.

Many prominent grapplers including former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold are confirmed for the event.

Craig Jones blasts ADCC organizer for choking out woman during demonstration

Craig Jones has no intention of letting Seth Daniels off the hook easily. After revealing the alleged death threat he received from the ADCC organizer, Jones has now shared a disturbing video of Daniels choking out a woman during a demonstration, despite repeated taps.

The footage shows the jiu-jitsu practitioner demonstrating a triangle choke variation. However, during the drill, he neglects his partner's taps only to find out that she has passed out.

Responding to the video, Jones wrote:

"The only way this guy kills me is if I let him demonstrate a technique on me... Imagine the athletes not wanting to work for these guys or ADCC."

Check out the choke and Craig Jones' comments below:

