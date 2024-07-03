Craig Jones reflects on “breaking” BJJ athlete on purpose during seminar: “I will f**king permanently injure you"

Craig Jones may have completed his final Brazilian jiu-jitsu seminar following his recent trips to Romania and Ukraine. The Australian is one of the sport's biggest names, but his popularity and skillset have put a target on his back when it comes to rolling at seminars he hosts.

Jones recently discussed how he intentionally injured several BJJ athletes at respective seminars in Romania and Ukraine due to their unreasonable aggression during the roll.

Whilst recounting his experience at his seminar in Ukraine, the 32-year-old explained that several attendees began interrupting the technique part of the seminar, demanding to roll with Jones.

He went on to state that those attending the event were warned not to roll hard, as the Australian had already broken an athlete's leg at the previous seminar in Romania.

While detailing his experiences during his Ukrainian seminar, Jones said this:

"I come to a warzone to teach for free, at my own expense... He literally said, 'Hey guys, Craig's gonna roll. Relax, it's not a competition. You've got nothing to prove. He just had someone roll hard with him in Romania and broke his leg.'"

He continued:

"Off the first move, he breaks my grip with his knee and dives on my neck. I was just like, 'Oh, that's it. You're gonna f**king be injured now. Okay, you wanna do that?' I will f**king permanently injure you... Seminars might be over bro."

Watch Craig Jones' video below (8:15):

Craig Jones discusses the prevalence of steroids in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) have always had a presence in combat sports. But with the continual improvement of drug-testing systems across the world, it seems that it is becoming more difficult to use PEDs and not get caught.

But in the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, steroid usage is rife.

No.1 pound-for-pound grappler Gordon Ryan has been coy about his own use of PEDs. With only one competition across the entire sport testing for steroids, namely the IBJJF World Championships, there is ample opportunity to use PEDs and not get caught.

Craig Jones, who has been extremely open about his own use of supplements, recently shared his thoughts on PED usage in BJJ. He said this:

"It's more than who you'd think - one famous athlete had some health issues and when the doctor said, 'Hey, what are you taking?' They didn't know what they were taking. But their bro-science [guy] that was administrating it to him said, 'I just look at this person everyday and know what they need."

Watch Craig Jones discuss PEDs below (1:20):

