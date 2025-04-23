Craig Jones has recently announced that he will be coaching against fierce rival Gordon Ryan on The Ultimate Grappler (TUG) season 1, which is a UFC-funded reality show similar to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Jones and Ryan are two of the most accomplished brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists in the sport. The duo started as teammates, training together at the Danaher Death Squad, but later turned rivals after the team's separation. The two have previously faced each other on three separate occasions, with Ryan getting the better of the Australian in all three. Since then, they have frequently engaged in an online war of words, with Jones targetting Ryan's partner, Nathalia Sontoro, during one of the incidents.

Jones recently shared a post on Instagram, where he announced that he will be coaching the first season of TUG against 'The King', and captioned the post:

"Proud to announce your coaches for season 1 of The Ultimate Grappler (TUG)."

The 33-year-old further commented on his post, saying:

"Uncle @danawhite thank you for this opportunity."

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:

"Can't wait to see the grappler beef in the house"

Others commented:

"How do we try out for the teams?"

"Can only imagine what the coaches challenge will be this season."

"I think the only fair way to conclude this is a bare knuckle boxing match."

"So are you guys going to fight at the end?"

Gordon Ryan blamed Craig Jones for breaking-up Danaher Death Squad

During an interview with Jake Shields, Gordon Ryan claimed that Craig Jones was responsible for the split-up of Danaher Death Squad.

'The King' labeled the Australian as a "vindictive" person and stated that he caused the separation of the team because he was not capable of defeating him.

"If he can't beat something, or like win at something, he will just try to destroy it. He couldn't beat me so he joined the team [Danaher Death Squad] and broke the team up. He couldn't win ADCC so he tried to crush ADCC, he's just very vindictive. Craig's Instagram persona is the exact opposite of what Craig is in real life."

Check out Gordon Ryan's comments about Craig Jones below:

