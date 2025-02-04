Craig Jones' wild video with hyenas in Africa has fans in frenzy: "Let's see Gordon Ryan do that" 

Craig Jones, one of the biggest names in submission grappling, has entertained fans with his peculiar sense of humor. On numerous occasions, Jones has almost crossed the limits of acceptable behavior.

With his sense of humor, Jones has created a sizeable fan following. Recently, the 33-year-old grappler seemed to put his life on the line in African wildlands. In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Jones interacted with hyenas, possibly domesticated ones.

An African man in the video whistled instructions to the hyena and the animal jumped onto Jones' arm. Most hyenas can't be domesticated, but striped ones can be trained, particularly when young. The African in the videos is Yusuf, an Ethiopian popularly known as the 'Hyena Man' of Harar.

As expected from him, Jones captioned the post with a se*ual connotation:

"Normally I’d use protection with an African guy’s meat."

The post drew numerous reactions from martial arts fans, often making hilarious ones. One fan trolled Gordon Ryan, Jones' ex-teammate and the arguable GOAT of no-gi grappling.

"Let's see Gordon Ryan do that."

Jones and Ryan were once teammates under John Danaher's DDS (Danaher's Death Squad). A rift caused them to part ways with Danaher forming New Wave Jiu Jitsu with Ryan, while Jones formed B Team Jiu-Jitsu, both based in Austin, Texas.

One fan's comment received a reply from Jones as well. The individual commented:

"Shoutout to Yusuf, the hyena man of Harar."

Jones responded by saying:

"Tag the legend"

Here are the other reactions:

"Lol aint no body more brave than YT people."

"The caption gave me visuals 😅"

"😂 but real question how bad do those hyenas smell?"

Check out the collage of reactions below:

Fan reaction screenshots. [Screenshots courtesy @craigjonesbjj on Instagram]

Craig Jones explains training under John Danaher

On his appearance on episode #157 of Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show, Craig Jones shared the pressures of training under John Danaher. His answer came when Rogan, who described Danaher as a movie character, inquired how it was to train under him.

For Jones, Danaher's 365-day-a-year training program didn't seem right. He said:

"I mean, I wouldn’t do it, you know? I’d be like, 'Bro, what’s taking a day off? Let me have a day to relax.' I wouldn’t necessarily do it. I mean, it was a lot of training, though. He kind of wanted it to be your life, you know? And obviously, it should be, but a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure to be a part of that team," said Craig Jones.

Check out Craig Jones' comments below (50:54):

