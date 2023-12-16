Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor recently reacted to a viral video of a Ukrainian politician detonating multiple grenades during a village council meeting.

Earlier this week, Deputy Serhiy Batryn, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, attended a Keretsky Village Council meeting in the Western Zakarpattia region to participate in a debate regarding finances. The meeting was live-streamed for viewers and got heated soon after it began.

Around 90 minutes into the debate, the live-stream viewers witnessed a terrifying scene as Batryn stood up and casually detonated multiple live grenades in the middle of the room. Shocked people can be seen jumping and ducking as the explosives went off. The politician's deranged actions injured 26 people, and he's reportedly being investigated for terrorism.

Given that the entire incident was being streamed in real-time, videos of Batryn's actions soon went viral on social media, with many expressing their sympathies for the victims.

Conor McGregor was among those who reacted to the video and took to X to express his thoughts. (Trigger Warning: Disturbing content and may not be suitable for underage readers)

The Irishman had a simple one-word reaction to the incident and quote-tweeted a video of the event. He wrote:

"Crazy."

Jake Paul believes he's bigger than Conor McGregor in the world of combat sports

Jake Paul recently discussed a potential fight against Conor McGregor and made some interesting claims about the difference in their stardom levels.

It's no secret that 'The Problem Child' and 'The Notorious' have no love for each other and often hurl insults at each other on social media. While Paul has been eager to fight McGregor in the boxing ring for a long time, the Irishman hasn't reciprocated the enthusiasm and has dismissed the idea of fighting the former Disney star.

In a recent appearance on Finish The Sentence on DAZN Boxing's YouTube channel, Jake Paul opened up about potentially fighting Conor McGregor in the future and said:

"I would beat his a**. He won't fight me. At this point, it's funny how it went from me calling him out, to that seeming crazy, to now me being bigger in the sport than he is. Him knowing my skill level is greater than his in such a short amount of time. Life is crazy."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (4:39):

While Conor McGregor hasn't competed professionally since his ill-fated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, Jake Paul is coming off a first-round knockout over Andre August at the Caribe Royale Resort in Florida.