Cris Cyborg calls out top Bellator women's featherweight amid plans of fighting Kayla Harrison afterward

Despite the ongoing uncertainty in Bellator, Cris Cyborg recently expressed interest in a title fight against a top women's featherweight contender and a super fight with Kayla Harrison.

No.1 women's featherweight contender Leah McCourt took to her X account, where she shared a clip of her TKO win over former UFC title challenger Sara McMann at Bellator 300. She shared the promotion's tweet and answered their question by suggesting a home crowd atmosphere if and when she challenges the champion.

McCourt wrote:

"Belfast"

It's important to note that after the women's featherweight title fight, 'The Curse' was brought into the cage for a staredown with the champion. This confirmed that she was officially named the next title challenger, and it's a fight the promotion will attempt to book.

Cris Cyborg chimed in and appeared to love the idea of fighting the challenger in her hometown. The reigning women's featherweight champion expressed interest in the bout and mentioned that she would also like to finally come to an agreement with the PFL for a fight against Kayla Harrison, which has been discussed for quite some time, writing:

"Gimme @leahmccourtmma in Ireland and then let’s get this Judo Kayla fight settled...@BellatorMMA [shake hands emoji] @PFLMMA."

It will be interesting to see whether Bellator will book Cris Cyborg vs. Leah McCourt in the near future, as there is still uncertainty regarding their future and if the PFL purchases them.

Who did Cris Cyborg defeat at Bellator 300?

Cris Cyborg is riding high following another dominant women's featherweight title defense against former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano at Bellator 300.

It was a highly anticipated bout for years, as the two have been linked to a potential bout since they were competing in the UFC. The champion made quick work of 'Alpha' as she stuffed her takedown and landed vicious ground-and-pound en route to a first-round TKO win to retain her title.

