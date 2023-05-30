Cris Cyborg describes Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio’s striking abilities as ‘amazing’

Female mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg has only nice things to say about Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio after meeting the two recently in the United States.

Cyborg recently trained with the former ONE lightweight world champion and the former ONE strawweight world champion at her gym in Huntington Beach, California.

The Brazilian was one of the very few who immediately reached out to ‘Landslide’ after he announced that he was leaving his longtime team, Team Lakay. Cyborg invited Folayang to train in the U.S.

In a recent interview with Nissi Icasiano on The MMA Superfan, Cyborg talked about Folayang and Pacio, and particularly praised their elite striking:

"You cannot say anything about their striking, you know. Their striking, they have amazing striking.”

Watch the complete interview here on The MMA Superfan:

Eduard Folayang is a multi-time ONE lightweight world champion. ‘Landslide’ first won the prestigious gold in 2016, defeating Japanese legend and now close friend Shinya ‘Tobikan Judan’ Aoki.

At one point, Folayang was at the top of the lightweight food chain, and had a very unique wushu-based style that his opponents had difficulty deciphering. Unfortunately, his best days seem to be behind him, as the Filipino veteran has now dropped seven of his last eight fights.

Meanwhile, Joshua Pacio is widely regarded as one of the best strawweights in the game. The former two-time ONE strawweight world champion is 19-4 in his career, and only recently lost the belt last December to American Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks via unanimous decision on his home turf of Manila.

Needless to say, Cyborg has been no doubt impressed by Folayang and Pacio, and sees their resurgence coming very soon.

