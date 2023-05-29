Cris Cyborg offers sage advice to Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio: “You must upgrade your game”

Following news of Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio’s shocking departure from Team Lakay earlier this year, MMA superstar Cris Cyborg graciously opened up the doors of her private gym in Huntington Beach, California, for the two Filipino stalwarts.

The pair of former ONE world champions, who are currently in the United States to continue honing their crafts, gladly accepted the invitation and trained with the MMA legend.

After a brief yet satisfying encounter with the Filipino warriors, Cyborg shared her two cents about the duo’s current struggles and offered some sage advice about how to bounce back.

The reigning Bellator titleholder told Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan:

“So, it’s really important that you must upgrade your game and get better and learn new things to keep you at the top. It’s really important.”

Watch the full interview below:

Eduard Folayang, of course, is in the midst of a career-worst five-fight losing skid in MMA, with his latest setback coming at the hands of Edson Marques at ONE on Prime Video 5 last year.

On the other hand, Joshua Pacio surrendered his ONE strawweight throne to new divisional king Jarred Brooks at ONE 164.

Since then, the Filipino wushu experts have opted to leave the fabled Team Lakay stable, along with former world champions Kevin Belingon and Honorio Banario.

Meanwhile, Cyborg certainly knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity as she racked off five straight victories since returning to Bellator.

As far as the Brazilian is concerned, it’s never too late for Folayang and Pacio to turn things around.

