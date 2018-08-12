News: Cris Cyborg on whether the lack of superfights with Nunes or Rousey hurt her legacy

Cris Cyborg: Her legacy could be enhanced by fighting the likes of Amanda Nunes or Ronda Rousey

Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the UFC and MMA as a whole. Unbeaten since her very first MMA fight, she has not tasted defeat in 21 matches.

However, this dominance has an asterisk against it. People query whether Cyborg could defeat the biggest female names in the sport; given much talked about superfights with the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes and Miesha Tate have never come to fruition.

Cyborg was recently queried on whether she was concerned by the idea her legacy may be tainted by the lack of legendary names on her resume, given her UFC contract has little time remaining on it.

“Before Dana White gave the belt to Ronda, I was already the champion of my division, 145,” Cyborg told hosts Miesha Tate and Sean O’Connell on SiriusXM Fight Nation’s “MMA Tonight”. “And I think all my fans know what I deal with every day. Like, Ronda, other fights, it’s all politics. Because I’m the champion a long time. I’m 12 years undefeated, no loss. And if these fights don’t happen (with) any girls like this, it’s because it’s politics.”

Cyborg cited a recent example regarding Nunes. The rumours of a superfight between the two dominant Brazilians has been heating up but talks are at a standstill as Cyborg wants to fight as soon as possible but Nunes states she won't be ready to compete until December.

“You can see how it’s politics because I’m ready to fight now."

With only two fights remaining on her contract, Cyborg's opportunity window for Nunes or any other huge name in UFC is short. Cyborg added though that she had a plan should she see her future outside the company.

“If I’m not going to be in the UFC, maybe I’m going to fight Julia Budd in Bellator,” Cyborg said. “Maybe I can do a grand prix, more than one fight per day in Japan. A lot of things can happen. I don’t think this is the finish of my career, this is just going to be one more challenge in my career. I already passed through a lot of things and overcame a lot of things in my career. And if you don’t have girls for me to fight in the UFC anymore, or something like this, for sure I’m going to find other ways to keep growing my legacy.”

If Nunes is at an impasse in negotiations, what about another superfight with Rousey?

The two have never been friends, so could scores be settled with the WWE star in the Octagon, given Brock Lesnar has competed in UFC while under contract to the wrestling powerhouse?

“I don’t know Ronda personally,”Cyborg said. “I don’t know if she’s going to accept to give something, like she’s going to give the opportunity for me to fight her."

Cyborg added: "Because I hear a lot of things when I went to her fights. Like when she fought Sarah Kauffman, when she fought some girls. (Every) place I went, she’s always – I’m not allowed to be in the place (if) she’s there. For this to happen, I have to work a lot of things.”

Whether Nunes or Rousey ever happens in UFC or elsewhere, or if Cyborg does explore other options outside of UFC, one thing is assured, this legend of MMA is not finished yet, and she will hope that her future in the sport will only enhance her legacy.