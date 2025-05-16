Cris Cyborg previews 20th anniversary fight, teases PFL return, and weighs in on Jake Paul, Claressa Shields, and retirement plans

Cris Cyborg is set to don the big gloves once again and step into the boxing ring this weekend, but it's not exactly simply business as usual for the combat sports legend. May 17, 2005, marked the debut into combat sports for Cyborg with an uncharacteristic loss to Erica Paes on the Sao Paulo regional circuit where she went on a winning streak in MMA for well over a decade thereafter.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Cyborg touched on multiple topics ahead of her boxing bout with Precious Harris-McCray at Fight Night: San Jose 3 on May 17. When discussing how this fight will mark her 20th anniversary in combat sports, while addressing the Strikeforce throwback vibes of this card with Scott Coker and Gilbert Melendez being involved, Cyborg said:

"That was really nice. Back to work with Scott Coker. I'm happy to be fight[ing] for him now. We did so [much] history in MMA. Now we can do more history in boxing. It's nice to be with Gilbert together too. We are teammates, been fighting together for a long time."

She added:

"I'm happy to [be] back to San Jose and I'm gonna complete twenty years in my career. San Jose has a special place in my heart, you know. When I won my first title against Gina Carano. So it's really perfect and at the end of the day, this time is gonna be good."

When also addressing the rumblings that we'll have details on a PFL return for Cyborg shortly after this boxing bout, she stated:

"I really enjoy this time, you know. When I don't have an MMA fight, I'll be able to do some boxing fights. I no stay sit down on the couch."

Check out Cris Cyborg's comments below (0:47, 2:42):

Cris Cyborg on Jake Paul, Claressa Shields, and retirement

Cris Cyborg stated during this chat that her goal was to hang up the gloves in 2026 with two more MMA fights and the pursuit of a boxing belt being within her focus for this final chapter. Speaking of boxing-related considerations, Cyborg also touched on all of the banter with Claressa Shields as of late. The 39-year-old said:

"We can box each other. I would accept a fight with her at 154 but her team say she cannot make the weight this year. But my focus in boxing, I'm gonna keep grinding, keep fighting [for] who's gonna be ready to fight me." [7:41]

The native of Brazil also exists under the PFL umbrella with Jake Paul, who has taken on an ambassador role with the promotion. When asked if she thinks Paul will ever fight in MMA, considering he has teased this in the past, Cyborg stated:

"I don't know but, you know, I hear about he did some wrestling when he was in college I believe. So he has a little bit of grappling. I think he loves challenge too, you know. Like I like to challenge, I like to compete. I think if he prepare, you see how he's doing great in boxing too. You see he's no[t] lazy." [9:36]

