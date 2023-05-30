Cris Cyborg reflects on Eduard Folayang’s career: “He's already done amazing things”

Current Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg believes Filipino fan favorite Eduard Folayang still has a lot left in the tank.

Folayang, a former ONE lightweight world champion is currently riding the worst run of his mixed martial arts career, dropping seven of his last eight bouts, including the last five in a row.

Despite his less-than-stellar run that started in 2019, many, including women’s MMA GOAT Cris Cyborg, believe that ‘Landslide still has a few more fights before hanging up his gloves for good:

“I believe you guys can't say that the next fight could be his last fight,” Cyborg said while speaking with The MMA Superfan. “I think he still has a lot of places to go and to do in the sport. He's already done amazing things too.”

Competing under the ONE Championship banner from the very beginning, Eduard Folayang began his career with a very promising 11-4 record inside the circle. ‘Landslide’ captured the ONE lightweight world title with a third-round TKO stoppage against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in 2016. He would go on to compete with Aoki two more times, dropping both bouts via submission.

Based on his recent string of losses, many have suspected that the 39-year-old will ultimately walk away from the sport before any further damage can be done. However, that may not be the case. In March, Eduard Folayang revealed that he was walking away from long-time gym Team Lakay in the Philippines, suggesting that the veteran could find a new gym to call home in an effort to get back in the win column:

“As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end... Sadly, and with a heavy heart, my journey with Team Lakay has reached its final stretch. I believe there are still a few things I must accomplish in what remains in my active years as an athlete.”

