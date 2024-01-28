Cris Cyborg responds to Leah McCourt being "frustrated" over No.1 contendership post PFL's acquisition of Bellator

Leah McCourt is eager to challenge Cris Cyborg for the featherweight championship. It was assured this past October at Bellator 300, where McCourt and Cyborg easily defeated their respective opponents, Sara McMann and Cat Zingano. The two even squared off inside the cage in hopes of a future bout.

Despite her impressive record in the Bellator, McCourt has been overlooked and disregarded as the No. 1 contender ever since the PFL acquired Bellator.

When asked about the possibility of a fight against McCourt in an interview on LynchOnSports, Cyborg responded:

''You know the reality, I like to fight the contender, the No. 1, and Leah, she was next for fight, for the title, for bellator. I believe she deserved the fight and I'm willing to fight her too. I think she's ready, and she's been training. She's upset about everything going on for sure, but she's next for the contender, she's next for the belt.''

Because of Kayla Harrison's decision to join the UFC, Cyborg's scheduled fight against Harrison was cancelled, and McCourt is upset that she hasn't received the credit and the chance she feels she is entitled to.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on his podcast, The MMA Hour, McCourt talks about her frustration with the PFL. She said:

“I’m just a bit frustrated, I’m a bit pissed off because I’ve felt since this acquisition has happened, I’ve just been dismissed publicly again and again as the No. 1 contender.''

McCourt added:

''I’ve fought everybody in Bellator, I’ve fought some of the best girls in the world. If you look at the girls I’ve fought, I deserve to be the No. 1 contender and to be fighting for the world title next, and I just haven’t had that kind of recognition, and it’s just been constantly taken away.''

Cris Cyborg earlier revealed that she was ready to fight Harrison on the PFL vs Bellator card

Just a few days prior to Dana White's announcement, Cris Cyborg appeared on the Unlocking the Cage podcast with Jimmy Smith.

The interview was conducted on Jan. 17, two days prior to Cyborg's boxing match on Jan. 19. Cyborg was questioned about her preference for the opponent she wanted to meet next. She said:

''You know, supposed to be my name there against Kayla Harrison. Peter from PFL, he contacted us during Christmas and said 'Cris, you'd like fight against Kayla Harrison at the next event?' We said yes, we've already been working and training for this fight. They said 'Ok, we're going to send you the contract.''

