Cross-promotion rivalry! Mike Perry had fighting words for Sean Strickland after 'King of Violence' win 

Mike Perry has called out UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland following his win at BKFC 56.

Perry was seen in action against fellow former UFC star Eddie Alvarez this past weekend inside the Bare Knuckle squared circle. 'Platinum' secured an impressive TKO (corner stoppage) victory on the night and was also crowned the 'King of Violence.'

Since his victory, Mike Perry has called out a number of fighters, including Conor McGregor. Moreover, he also called out the UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland during a post-fight interview with Helen Yee.

While suggesting that a potential BKFC fight against 'Tarzan' would be a "fun one," Perry had this to say:

"Where you at Sean Strickland, that's a good one. That'd be a fun one, he would probably hurt me in there but you know, he's busy being a champion over in the MMA world and I know he hates the wrestling stuff, I figured maybe one day he would be interested."

Catch Perry's comments in the video below (1:02):

Dillon Danis calls out Mike Perry for the 'King of Violence' belt

Former Bellator star Dillon Danis has been among the headlines over the past few months for various reasons. While most of it has to do with his boxing matchup against Logan Paul, which took place in October, he found a way to do it again after calling out Mike Perry.

It is worth noting that Danis is coming off a DQ loss against Paul. While he was signed to Bellator going into his fight against Paul, Danis was later released from his contract.

As a free agent, Danis has tried very hard to push a move to the UFC since being released from Bellator. However, considering the fact that he hasn't fought an MMA fight since 2019 and put on a rather disappointing performance against Paul inside the squared circle, it is very unlikely that the UFC will choose to sign him.

As a result of the same, Dillon Danis recently took to Twitter to call out Mike Perry following the latter's win over Eddie Alvarez. He said:

"Let’s do it bare knuckle for the belt fuck it."

For those unaware, Perry was the backup opponent for Danis vs. Paul. That said, it remains to be seen if 'El Jefe' can find a way to enter the BKFC squared circle in the future.