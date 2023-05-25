"CTE or PED?" - Fans raise eyebrows as Uriah Hall gets mad at fan for complimenting him 

Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall recently went off on a baffling expletive-laden rant against a fan who complimented him on social media.

A recent Twitter thread discussed knockouts in combat sports that had viewers scared for the losing fighter's life. One user responded with a quote-tweet of Hall's frightening head-kick KO of Adam Cella during The Ultimate Fighter season 17.

Another fan commented on the brutality of the KO and stated that Uriah Hall was probably scared of his own power.

The 38-year-old inexplicably responsed by blasting that fan, writing:

"Lol, I think you’re random dumb a** don’t know sh*t and you should probably shut the f**k up and think before you tweet f**king tool please tell me about my career and my wins and losses."

In response to Hall's scathing reply to a clearly appreciative tweet, fans expressed their thoughts on the former UFC star's tweet in the comments section of his post.

One fan asked if Hall suffered from PTE or just overdosed on PED's:

"CTE or PED."

One user pointed out:

"Uriah I believe he was complimenting you."

Another fan joked about Hall's intellect, saying:

"Punching power, yes. Brain power, not so much."

One user asked:

"Is this what people mean when they say they don’t know what to say when they receive a compliment?"

Another fan wrote:

"Dude got mad at a compliment..weird guy."

Another user opined:

"CTE a hell of a thing."

When Uriah Hall claimed that Jake Paul is his ultimate goal in boxing

Uriah Hall once revealed that the controversial YouTube-turned-boxer Jake Paul was his dream boxing opponent and claimed that fight is what motivates him everyday.

Hall announced his retirement from MMA in August 2022, concluding a 19-fight run in the UFC. With a professional record of 17-11, 'Primetime' earned several high-profile wins in the octagon, including a fourth-round TKO stoppage of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Before calling it a career, Hall was on a two-fight losing slide.

Hall later took up boxing and defeated former NFL star Le'Veon Bell in his professional boxing debut on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event in October 2022.

In an interview with 'The Schmo' before his maiden boxing bout, Uriah Hall opened up on life post-MMA. When asked if he'd ever want to fight 'The Problem Child,' Hall stated:

"Absolutely. That's my train of thought. It's what got me out of bed and I asked my coaches, 'Is there a potential chance of fighting this dude?' He was like,'Yeah!' I'm like,' Alright. I'll get out of bed for it."

Watch the full video below:

