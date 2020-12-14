Cub Swanson reveals he knocked out Daniel Pineda with broken hand at UFC 256

Veteran UFC Featherweight Cub Swanson has revealed that he broke his right hand in the first round of his fight against Daniel Pineda at UFC 256. Both fighters engaged in an entertaining back-and-forth fight at UFC 256. Swanson took a considerable amount of damage to his lead leg courtesy of Pineda’s excellent kicks.

Nevertheless, The Killer eventually found the mark with his punches and dropped Pineda with a beautiful combination towards the end of round one.

Although Cub Swanson pursued the finish by unleashing a vicious attack on his opponent, Pineda survived until the bell and the fight subsequently progressed into the second round. Swanson appeared to be much more relaxed and rhythmic in round two of their fight.

The Killer landed an amazing right hand that dropped The Pit, and the referee waved off the fight after a follow-up ground strike.

Having put out a tough competitor like Daniel Pineda in the manner that he did, Cub Swanson was praised by many for his excellent striking skills and impressive KO power.

Swanson knocking out his opponent with the picture-perfect right hand in Round two of their fight was one of the most impressive stoppages wins on the UFC 256 fight card.

Cub Swanson believes he broke his right hand in round one of his UFC 256 fight

UFC Featherweight contender Cub Swanson has put forth a tweet, saying that he believes he broke his right hand in the first round of his fight against Daniel Pineda. Swanson’s tweet read as follows:

“Also my knee held up fine but I think I broke my right hand in the 1st.”

Also my knee held up fine 🙏🏽 but I think I broke my right hand in the 1st 😂 pic.twitter.com/2RcDMmpG0X — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 13, 2020

Needless to say, many in the MMA community have been lauding Cub Swanson for executing the incredible KO with his right hand that he’d broken earlier in the fight.

Furthermore, Swanson entered UFC 256 after a lengthy layoff as he was recovering from an ACL injury.

In light of his dominant performance against Daniel Pineda, the belief is that Cub Swanson will be matched up against a higher-ranked opponent in his next fight.

