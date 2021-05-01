Cub Swanson shares the favorite moment of his fighting career

Veteran MMA fighter Cub Swanson has shared the favorite moment of his fighting career. Killer Cub revealed that while there are many great moments he’s experienced over the course of his career, his fight against Doo Ho Choi would be the easy pick as his favorite.

At UFC 206 (December 10th, 2016), Cub Swanson faced Doo Ho Choi in a featherweight matchup that was the third fight on the main card. It turned out to be one of the greatest fights, not only of the calendar year but of all time.

The back-and-forth fight witnessed both fighters stun and nearly finish each other over the course of three rounds. They ended up going the distance, with the judges subsequently awarding Cub Swanson the win via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

During an interview with Helen Yee Sports, perennial UFC featherweight contender and fan favorite Cub Swanson was asked about which moment he’s most proud of in his MMA career. Swanson responded to this by stating:

“I get asked that a lot, and it’s such a difficult question – Because there are so many great ones, for different reasons. Every fight has a different story behind it. And I could sit here and talk about it forever. And tell you that in this fight, I had this injury and I had doubt. Or in this one, I had family issues. Or, it’s just so many things. So, it’s hard to pick one, but Doo Ho Choi is the easy one. It’s the one that fans remember. I think I did a great job, and it was very exciting. So, that’s the easy pick.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

One of the notable points Cub Swanson alluded to while shedding light upon the favorite moment of his career was that each fight has its own story. Swanson indicated that the build-up to each fight witnesses the fighter face different challenges, which could influence their performances inside the octagon.

Irrespective of the challenges Cub Swanson faces before and during his fights, the longtime featherweight star is known for delivering exciting, fast-paced action every time he steps into the octagon.

Cub Swanson aims to defeat Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 25 and extend his win streak

Cub Swanson is riding a two-fight win streak, and is set to face former GLORY kickboxer and current UFC fighter Giga Chikadze in a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 25 (May 1st, 2021). Swanson vs. Chikadze will serve as the UFC Vegas 25 event’s co-headlining fight.

Ahead of his fight against a fellow striking savant, Cub Swanson has asserted that he aims to continue his winning ways by defeating Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 25 and once again work his way back to high-profile matchups. Swanson also suggested that he’s looking to make one final run at a UFC world title.