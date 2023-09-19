Cutman speculates what stands between Tyson Fury and an MMA fight with Jon Jones inside the octagon

Jorge Capetillo doesn't believe Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones will be going down anytime soon.

'The Gpysy King' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring in October. In Saudi Arabia, he will face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. For the PFL star, the boxing match will be the first of his career.

Famously, it took months for the bout to come together. Earlier this summer, it appeared that the WBC heavyweight champion was instead going to fight Jon Jones. 'Bones' showed interest in the fight happening in the cage, but not in boxing.

However, Fury is apparently on board with the idea. The boxer previously revealed that the UFC had sent him a contract to face Jones in the cage, but he declined. Since the announcement of his fight with Ngannou, Fury has stated that after he beats 'The Predator', an MMA fight against 'Bones' was next.

However, the Brit's cutman, Jorge Capetillo, doesn't believe it'll happen. Speaking to BetWay in a recent interview, he was asked about the potential fight. There, he answered:

“No, I don’t think Tyson will go into the Octagon, that’s a whole different world when you’re talking about the grappling, wrestling and kicks. I think Tyson Fury is a classy man, a gentleman of the sport and he loves boxing that’s his passion and from my point of view it will be more easy to see Tyson Fury in a boxing match than the cage against Jones. Even the money is different in boxing and MMA. In the boxing side everyone makes more money!"

Has Tyson Fury trained in MMA before?

If Tyson Fury plans to face Jon Jones, he'll need to get a lot more MMA training.

'The Gpysy King' has long teased that he would eventually head into the octagon. Even prior to his announced fight with Francis Ngannou, he teased that he would face 'The Predator' whenever he was with the UFC.

Now, the British boxer has stated that he will face Ngannou, or Jon Jones in his next fight. Regardless, Fury has been vocal about his desire to head to the octagon next, irrespective of who his opponent is.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury does have, albeit only a little, training in MMA. In 2019, he did a few training sessions with former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till. While only a few clips were released, it's clear Fury's elbows pack power.

