Dagi Arslanaliev says no special plans were needed to prep for KO machine Roberto Soldic: "Just regular training"

Turkish MMA powerhouse Dagi Arslanaliev will make his welterweight debut against Roberto Soldic on Feb. 20 as part of the exciting ONE 171: Qatar card, which will take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Arslanaliev competed in the lightweight division for most of his time under the ONE Championship banner, but now he's ready to make waves in a new division.

Before he trades blows with the Croatian knockout artist, Arslanaliev was interviewed by the world's largest martial arts organization and revealed that his preparation was more of the same as before:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"There weren't any key fighters or coaches, honestly. The key is consistency - just regular training and having the will to win. I'm my own example and motivator. You just have to train hard and stay determined."

Ad

The 30-year-old athlete complied an impressive ONE Championship record of eight wins and three losses with a 100% finish rate. This made him one of the most feared contenders in the weight class.

Ad

Dagi Arslanaliev reveals his main fight plan against Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar

In the same interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE lightweight world grand prix finalist discussed his primary fight plan against 'Robocop' and how he will get his hand raised.

Arslanaliev said that he wants to make Soldic pay for any mistake that he will be committing during their bout to potentially secure an early finish, especially with the power that he possesses in his hands, as he proclaimed:

Ad

"My plan is simple - to work off my opponent, capitalize on his mistakes, and keep active the whole time. If the finish comes early, I'll do my best to make it happen."

Fans can catch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com. The stacked event goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.