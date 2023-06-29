Dale Brown MMA: Does the D.U.S.T. trainer have experience in professional combat sports?

Dale Brown is the founder and 'commander' of Detroit Urban Survival Training or D.U.S.T. He has been going viral online for his self-defense tutorials.

The creator of the Urban Survival Training program has been going viral for self-defense tutorials that most people find funny. Fans, fighters, and others claim his moves are comical and would never work. Brown does not have any combat sports experience. However, he has served in the military as an Airborne Paratrooper and is a licensed private investigator.

He claims that working in these two fields and having a 'knowledge' of martial arts is what he blended to create his self-defense system. Dale Brown has been teaching self-defense for years now. According to the D.U.S.T. official website, Brown began training people in 1994 in his native Detroit after a case of a hit and run that shook the entire city.

NEWSMAX @NEWSMAX



MORE: Commander Dale Brown, founder of Detroit Urban Survival Training & known for his viral social media videos, shows how to stop an active shooter situation & how to defend yourself in different ways.MORE: youtu.be/SPOc3fRJJhA Commander Dale Brown, founder of Detroit Urban Survival Training & known for his viral social media videos, shows how to stop an active shooter situation & how to defend yourself in different ways.MORE: youtu.be/SPOc3fRJJhA https://t.co/9ty875FDKi

The attention was a boon and a bane for Dale Brown because, on the one hand, he was getting a lot of eyes on him, but they were all making fun of him. UFC fighter Sean Strickland even met up with Brown and threw him to the ground in a self-defense demonstration, and fans could not stop talking about it.

Take a look a the video:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports UFC fighter Sean Strickland vs Detroit Urban Survival Training ended exactly how you thought it would @SpinninBackfist UFC fighter Sean Strickland vs Detroit Urban Survival Training ended exactly how you thought it would @SpinninBackfist https://t.co/9q2oeFHAlv

Former UFC heavyweight champion says Dale Brown can get people killed with his 'fake' self-defense lessons

Former UFC heavyweight champion and Hall Of Famer Bas Rutten is the chairman of Karate Combat, the Live-Action, Full-Contact Martial Arts Sports League. The former UFC fighter was a guest on the MMA Experience hosted by Ariel Helwani. Helwani asked Rutten about Dale Brown and D.U.S.T., to which the former champion replied by saying:

"You see, this is, guys like that get people killed, because they give them a false sense of security. Like, that's why I don't teach self-defense in my classes, because what if? I always give this example."

Rutten talked about how self-defense classes against weapons give people a false sense of security without real-world experience. If they go out of their way to defend someone else using these techniques taught in a controlled setting, they might do more damage to themselves than anyone else.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 13:15 onwards):

Poll : 0 votes