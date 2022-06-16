When Dan Bilzerian lost a big amount of money betting against Conor McGregor

Dan Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone have a good friendship, so good that when 'Cowboy' faced Conor McGregor at UFC 246, Bilzerian betted big for Cerrone to walk away victorious.

However, the bout didn't go as planned when Cerrone was knocked out in the very first round. That meant that not only had Bilzerian's friend lost, but his money had also been wasted.

Bilzerian posted his bet on Twitter with a comical caption. He stated that he had betted some "pocket change" on Cerrone to win, while standing in front of a large collection of cash.

The tweet didn't age well, as shortly after the fight, Bilzarian would once again post about the bet.

"haha sh*t"

Dan Bilzerian is said to have a net worth of around $200 million dollars, so losing the bet was probably the least of his worries. The businessman was likely more concerned for Cerrone, who continued his losing streak in the UFC.

'Cowboy' previously lost to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson before facing McGregor upon the Irishman's return to the UFC. Cerrone is yet to snap his skid, with his latest win coming against Al Iaquinta in May 2019.

Dan Bilzerian visits Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub in Ireland

Despite previously betting on Conor McGregor to lose to Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Dan Bilzerian recently visited the Irishman's Black Forge Inn.

McGregor bought the Irish pub, which is based in his hometown of Crumlin, for £2 million.

McGregor liked the post on Instagram, so he is seemingly unfazed by Bilzerian's loyalty to Cerrone. The image included a cheeky caption, stating that the businessman was "doing it the proper way."

This is a reference to McGregor's whiskey brand Proper Twelve, which the Irishman recently sold a majority share in. The Black Forge Inn serves the whiskey brand at the pub, hence the caption.

Bilzerian has been dubbed the "King of Instagram" and is said to have partied with models after spending some time at the Black Forge Inn.

This was likely great advertising for McGregor's new business, as Bilzerian has a large following worldwide and will likely attract more customers to the Irishman's establishment.

