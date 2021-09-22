Dan Hardy casts his prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Dan Hardy has turned in his prediction for the upcoming championship battle between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger caught up with Submission Radio to give his thoughts on Saturday's UFC 266 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. Hardy provided an elaborate breakdown of how he thinks the main event will play out. The renowned analyst said:

"With the threats that Ortega brings to the table, those knees to the centerline, the uppercut, the knees and elbows in close range, as well as the guillotines and his ability to transition on the floor, I think there are a lot more traps for Volkanovski to fall into for this one. I think [Volkanovski] should win but I'm actually leaning towards Ortega at this point. I think he might be able to steamroll him into a knee and then catch him with a guillotine or something. It's gonna be one of those flash moments where Ortega's technique just shines through."

Dan Hardy revealed that he personally wants Volkanovski to win because he would like to see a trilogy bout with former champion Max Holloway. However, he believes 'T-City' possesses effective weapons in his arsenal that could prove to be effective against the Australian.

Watch Dan Hardy cast his prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega below:

Dan Hardy analyzes potential matchups between Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega and Max Holloway

According to Dan Hardy, matchups between Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega and Max Holloway are a rock, paper and scissors situation.

"I think Brian Ortega has got a much better chance at beating Volkanovski than Max Holloway has. But I don't think Brian Ortega beats Max Holloway again."

Hardy believes Volkanovski's ability to match Holloway's pace and rate is what made him successful during their two previous title bouts. The pair fought for the first time at UFC 245 and again at UFC 251. Volkanovski emerged victorious both times, though his decision wins were controversial to the eyes of some.

Meanwhile, Holloway exposed Ortega's lack of proficiency in the striking department at UFC 231. 'Blessed' gave Ortega the beating of a lifetime before putting him away via TKO in round four.

Hardy's theory on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega will be put to the test come Saturday night. Fortunately, fans only have to wait four more days before UFC 266.

