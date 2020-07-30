Dan Hardy has refuted Herb Dean’s defense on the controversial stoppage of the fight between Francisco Trinaldo and Jai Herbert in an hour-long live stream on his YouTube channel. Herb Dean had released a video on his Instagram page on Sunday as he defended his refereeing of the fight, claiming Dan Hardy should not have overreacted in the way that he did.

Trinaldo had knocked Herbert down in the third round of a fight the latter was doing well in as Dan Hardy and his fellow commentator Paul Felder yelled on the broadcast to stop the fight. Herb Dean though let Trinaldo land four more punches on a seemingly defenseless Herbert, which started the whole controversy.

Dan Hardy said he felt his initial reaction to the stoppage was not right and agreed with Dean on that point. That was all Dan Hardy would agree on with Dean as he dissected the Trinaldo-Herbert stoppage along with several of his past controversial moments.

“When I saw him (Herbert) go down, I knew he was out,” Hardy explained. “I’ve watched enough MMA, I’ve been in enough fights, and I’ve put enough people in that situation to know when someone is not ready to continue and so did Trinaldo. Unfortunately, for Herb, if Trinaldo would’ve crashed straight shots, Herb would’ve stopped the fight, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation. But Trinaldo paused for a good three seconds, (and that’s) where the issue comes from, which punctuates at that moment where Herb should’ve stepped in and recognized the fight shouldn’t have continued.”

Dan Hardy also refuted Dean’s claims on not knowing who had called for the fight to be stopped, claiming such a move was dangerous as it could’ve potentially been mistaken for a corner or official.

“He knew exactly who shouted that out to him, because in this next clip you see him point at me and say, ‘Settle down.’ And this is why Herb didn’t go to anybody else on his way out to the octagon. He came straight at me and questioned me because he knew I had spoken to him."

Dan Hardy also addressed criticism by fans who thought the former fighter was speaking out only because he has a relationship with Herbert because of their shared nationality. Hardy clarified in the stream he doesn’t know Herbert and has no relationship with the former Cage Warriors champion.