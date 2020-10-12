Dan Hooker calls out Nate Diaz; Poses an important question for him

Dan Hooker last fought at the end of June, where he fell short to Dustin Poirier in what many considered to be a Fight of the year candidate. While he may not have been victorious, Dan Hooker proved that he belonged in the Top 5 of UFC's most stacked division.

There doesn't seem to be a fight lined up for Dan Hooker for the time being, though many have suggested that Charles Oliveira is a perfect test for him. Dan Hooker, on the other hand, has his sights set on one man - Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz was reportedly scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal in a rematch in early 2021. However, that fight fell through and Dana White stated that Masvidal will be facing his former best friend Colby Covington instead.

This leaves Nate Diaz without an opponent, but being one of the biggest stars in the UFC, he won't have much trouble finding people interested in fighting him. One man who has started calling him out is none other than Dan Hooker, who posed an important question for him:

Would Nate Diaz fight Dan Hooker at Welterweight or Lightweight?

Since Nate Diaz has the option, he would very likely prefer fighting at Welterweight - a division where he has to cut 15 pounds less. While a win for Dan Hooker wouldn't do much to advance his Lightweight ranking, it would do wonders for his overall drawing ability and star power - something that Jorge Masvidal has benefited massively from.

Dan Hooker vs Nate Diaz has all the makings of being a war and it would be a huge opportunity for both men. With the Top 5 contenders in Welterweight completely booked and no interest in Leon Edwards, Dan Hooker might just be the perfect opponent for Nate Diaz.