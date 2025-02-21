Dan Hooker reacts to Justin Gaethje’s request for UFC 313 being granted and short preparation time for their bout: “Give me every disadvantage "

Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje are scheduled to clash in the co-main event of UFC 313 on Mar. 8. Their bout is currently one of the most anticipated matchups of the year, but since the original announcement was made, there has been one notable change.

Ad

The bout was initially announced as a five-round co-main event, a position usually reserved for a title eliminator bout. But according to Hooker's recent interview with Submission Radio, the bout will now be three rounds as per Gaethje's request.

Teammate of 'The Hangman', Alexander Volkanovski, will face Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in April for the vacant featherweight title. During the Kiwi's aforementioned interview, he admitted that he had hoped to fight alongside 'The Great', and believes he has been placed at a disadvantage due to his shortened preparation time.

Ad

Trending

During Hooker's interview, he said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We wanted to be on the same card. We wanted Volk main event and then I was gonna be the co-main. But I think the UFC had other plans... They're trying to give me every disadvantage they can possibly give me. But that's fine... [Gaethje] wanted to switch it to three [rounds], they switched it to three. But that's why I want to fight Justin Gaethje. I want the perks that come with being one of the stars of the division."

Ad

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (11:30):

Ad

Dan Hooker won't look too deeply into Justin Gaethje's KO loss to Max Holloway

UFC 300 produced arguably the most viral, and for anyone watching live, the most memorable moment in the history of the sport. During Max Holloway's BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje, 'Blessed' secured a KO victory with one second left in Round 5 of the fight.

Ad

'The Highlight' had previously lost a UFC fight to Eddie Alvarez via KO/TKO, but his defeat to Holloway was the first time that he truly went out cold. However, his upcoming opponent, Dan Hooker, won't be taking too much from Gaethje's brutal stoppage defeat.

During a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Hooker reflected on Holloway's KO win, saying:

"It was a very competitive fight, I think Justin was even getting the better of it until a spinning back kick lands on his nose... You know what it's like when you get your nose shattered in the first-round, you can't breathe, you can't see... I don't take too much from that fight, even stylistically. What most people take away from that fight is that Max outclassed Gaethje. I don't think it's that... It was just a bit of a banana-peel fight."

Ad

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (1:49:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.