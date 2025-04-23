"Dana ain't doing no stadium" - Fans react as Conor McGregor teases stadium show return amid renewed Michael Chandler call out

Conor McGregor has indicated a desire to return to fighting if he could compete in a stadium, and combat sports fans are sounding off about it. Michael Chandler was again put in McGregor's crosshairs recently as the Irishman tweeted out his opponent's name and nickname in all caps, followed by a statement of 'unfinished business'.

'Iron' responded with a retweet by stating 'unfinished business loading...' with a picture of the two combatants when they were opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter.'

The Irishman's return talk ramped up even more after the former UFC double champion reweeted a video from the TKO account on X, touting the success of Wrestlemania last weekend, with visuals of the raucous stadium crowd in Las Vegas at the forefront. McGregor wrote:

"I'll only come back to a stadium"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

X users flocked to the comments to offer their opinions on McGregor teasing a return. A user wrote:

"Dana ain't doing no stadium"

Others wrote:

"I doubt you ever fight again"

"Sure you will"

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Conor McGregor and the Michael Chandler conundrum

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have done this song and dance several times, with many in the MMA community constantly speculating on whether this fight will ever come to fruition. The two served as opposing coaches on 'TUF 31.'

Things began to ramp up for the 36-year-old to make his return to the octagon against Chandler last summer at UFC 303, with the McGregor vs. Chandler headliner serving as the main event for the promotion's international fight week offering.

The Dubliner pulled out of the bout after sustaining a toe injury. This further compounded the uncertainties around whether McGregor would ever return to the octagon because his nearly four-year hiatus from competition was kicked off due to an injury. This transpired in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021 when McGregor snapped his leg in the heat of battle.

