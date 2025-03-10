"Dana can sell salt to a slug" - Kamaru Usman makes eye-opening claims on why Dana White's foray into boxing could do wonders for the sport

Dana White took the UFC from an unknown fighting promotion to a household name in combat sports. White recently announced that he along with Turki Alalshikh have created a boxing promotion, which would work along the pattern of the UFC. The move drew reactions from the former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Speaking on White's foray into boxing in his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman asserted that he and the UFC CEO could do wonders for the sport.

"As it comes to boxing, you can say all right these guys are going to pay me more to fight for their title, this to where it becomes kind of a bidding war now of where you fight. So I do respect that aspect of it because as competitors we want to be compensated the most possible for the work that we put in. So I understand and I respect that but this cleans up a lot of the trash that has been going on in the in the sport of boxing."

He added:

I think Dana coming in is going to clean that up and definitely run the show. We want to make boxing entertaining again like I told you I go to a boxing event, I am bored and I come there for one fight that's it. Dana said no we're going to make the Run of show shorter we're gonna make it a better looking show. It's going to be more fun, more entertaining and listen Henry [Cejudo], Dana can sell salt to a slug because I went to Power Slap on Friday, bro it was 5,000 people in there packed watching people smack each other in the face.

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (49:24):

UFC CEO Dana White discussed his role in TKO-Turki Alalshikh partnership

TKO Group, which owns both the UFC and WWE, has inked a partnership with Turki Alalshikh to establish a new boxing promotion. Notably, all fighters will compete for a single belt unlike present boxing.

Discussing his role in the promotion, UFC CEO Dana White said:

"Turki Alalshikh and Saudi are the dominant players in boxing right now. Basically, I'm going to run and manage the business for them. This is not an easy business to be in... The fight business looks like a very fun business to be in until you actually start spending some money."

Check out Dana White's comments below (2:50):

