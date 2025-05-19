  • home icon
  • "Dana loves Kamaru Usman" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager sheds light on former champion's future ahead of Joaquin Buckley clash

"Dana loves Kamaru Usman" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager sheds light on former champion's future ahead of Joaquin Buckley clash

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified May 19, 2025 15:02 GMT
UFC 294: Usman v Chimaev - Source: Getty
According to his manager, Kamaru Usman (right) is one win away from getting back into title contention. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently spoke about the future of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will make his return to action at UFC on ESPN 69, facing divisional rising star Joaquin Buckley.

Usman was last seen inside the octagon back in October 2023, losing a three-round majority decision to middleweight title challenger Khamzat Chimaev. With his grand return set to be against No.7-ranked Buckley, the former welterweight king has quite the task ahead of him.

However, according to his manager Abdelaziz, the former champion's future is not as murky as most would assume. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz said that Usman's title aspirations are still quite intact.

When asked why he thinks Kamaru Usman jumps back into title contention with a win over Buckley, Abdelaziz said:

"He's [Usman's] the greatest welterweight of all time. He's [UFC president] Dana White's favorite fighter. He is. Dana loves Kamaru Usman. 100%. Like, they have a very unique relationship. Listen, Kamaru is one of the biggest [names] in the division."
Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (28:00):

youtube-cover
Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager sees Kamaru Usman vs Islam Makhachev possibly happening

One interesting bout Ali Abdelaziz brushed on is a possible fight between Kamaru Usman and former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Despite managing both fighters, Abdelaziz likes this bout and admits he'll be keen to watch it.

Makhachev recently relinquished his lightweight title to move up to welterweight to challenge newly crowned king Jack Della Maddalena. If he wins the 170-pound belt and Usman gets past Buckley next month, a possible massive title fight might be upon us.

Abdelaziz said:

"Guess what, if Kamaru wins, Islam wins, they want to fight, I'm going to stay home and I'm going to be watching from home. You know, I can see this fight [happening] too." (28:17)

However, the Dominance MMA founder insists that Kamaru Usman is focusing on Joaquin Buckley first before turning his eye towards the title, saying:

"But listen, [Joaquin] Buckley's stuff - he's been on a good run. And you know, you have to kind of focus on Buckley first, before you think anything else. But, this is what we need to do. Buckley first and after that, everything else will [follow]."

Usman's upcoming opposition, Joaquin Buckley, is no walk in the park. 'New Mansa' is on a six-fight winning streak, with stoppage wins over former title challengers Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington.

