"Dana’s gonna manage to fumble this" - Fans have fingers crossed as a possible Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland fight continues to remain uncertain

After Ian Machado Garry was forced to pull out of UFC 296, fans have been hoping that a short-notice replacement would keep Vicente Luque on the pay-per-view card.

Specifically, many fans were eager to see Kevin Holland step in on short notice, a daunting task that he has been known to do many times before. Both welterweights seemed to agree to fight each other at a 180-pound catchweight, a term that Luque proposed on X.

Though Vicente Luque did not tweet out Kevin Holland's name in his message, the Brazilian mentioned that he would be 'ready' for 180 pounds by the time of UFC 296. Luque also ended his tweet with '#LuquevsHolland #UFC296' to confirm his interest in taking on the promotion's no. 12 ranked welterweight contender.

Immediate reactions had fans excited to see the two rising welterweights in action, though many were pessimistic that the UFC would properly negotiate and book the fight.

One fan commented that the UFC would 'fumble' the matchup, and neither Vicente Luque nor Kevin Holland would be a part of the event.

Other fans did not seem to care about the realistic chances the fight had of getting put together in a short period and instead marveled at Holland's willingness to accept the fight. One fan wrote:

"Holland is the gift that keeps on giving, what a mother fkn company man he is..."

Another fan felt particularly confident that the fight would take place, saying:

"I'm sure we'll hear official confirmation tonight at the press conference, I'm hoping this comes together"

Regardless of the outcome, most fans commented under Vicente Luque's post in awe of a potential matchup with Holland while simultaneously praising both men and their efforts. Fans commented:

"You and Holland are both G's. Absolute savages!!!"

"@Mickmaynard2 what's the hold up"

"Sadly not gonna happen"

"Yes!! This makes me very happy"

