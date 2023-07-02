Dana White called upon to make another bizarre off-UFC fight amid Musk vs. Zuckerberg rumors

The clamor around a potential celebrity MMA fight between billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is getting louder with each passing day. Amid this, UFC president Dana White has been called out to make another fight outside the UFC umbrella, pitching two of the most outspoken and brash personalities in the world of MMA against each other.

As Sean Strickland was celebrating his resounding win over Abus Magomedov at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 76, a plan was shaping up in a former UFC fighter's mind. That fighter is none other than Mike Perry, a UFC bad boy who now competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Perry called out Dana White and BKFC to make a bare-knuckle fight between him and Sean Strickland. However, ‘Platinum’ is expecting a fat paycheck for that fight.

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry @bareknucklefc Me and Sean Strickland should bare knuckle box, show us the money and make it happen @danawhite Me and Sean Strickland should bare knuckle box, show us the money and make it happen @danawhite @bareknucklefc

Mike Perry competed in the UFC’s welterweight division and has a significant size disadvantage over a middleweight fighter like Strickland. However, he can work around that, as witnessed in his most recent win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in BKFC.

That being said, the UFC is not particularly known to allow its fighters to compete elsewhere. So, for now, Sean Strickland vs. Mike Perry has no chance of taking place in BKFC.

Sean Strickland is on a winning streak again after huge KO of Abus Magomedov

After mixed success in the middleweight and welterweight divisions during his initial run with the UFC, Sean Strickland found his footing and climbed up the middleweight rankings rapidly. His cardio and polished striking brought him to the brink of a title shot.

However, back-to-back losses to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier severely hampered Strickland’s stock and stripped the momentum away. As a result, he has competed against fighters on the lower rungs of the ladder.

The 32-year-old fighter got back in the win column with a win over Nassourdine Imavov in January 2023. But the UD win failed to impress a large section of the MMA community.

The Xtreme Couture standout faced adversity in the first round of his recently concluded fight against Abus Magomedov and even sustained an eye poke. He turned up the heat and put away the German fighter with relative ease via second-round TKO.

This was Strickland’s first KO/TKO win since defeating Brandon Allen via TKO all the way back in November of 2020. He is now campaigning for a title shot against champion Israel Aesanya, who has been lapping the division barring a minor hiccup along the way. It will be interesting to see if Sean Strickland makes his way to the champ during this second title run.

