"Dana White, he's calling you a liar" - Fans react as Belal Muhammad claims Leon Edwards was never offered three UFC 300 fights

Belal Muhammad recently revealed that he doesn't believe Leon Edwards was offered three opponents to fight against at the UFC 300 event. Contrary to Dana White's statements, Muhammad stated that the promotion may have fibbed to promote the Englishman.

For context, many believed that Edwards would feature in the main event of UFC 300 before the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill light heavyweight title fight was announced as the headliner. When White was asked about it at the UFC 298 post-fight presser, he was full of praise for Edwards and revealed that the Englishman had accepted all three fights offered to him.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Edwards, his potential opponents were unable to compete in April, and the fights were ultimately scrapped. Edwards undoubtedly saw his stock go up after White's praise, and many lauded him for not ducking any opponent. However, Muhammad doesn't believe the stories.

In a recent interview with MMA on Sirius XM, 'Remember The Name' dismissed the notion that Edwards accepted all three opponents offered to him for UFC 300 and said:

"I don't really buy the whole, 'Oh we offered [Edwards] three fights. I think it was more so to hype up Leon. Leon doesn't really go on social media, he doesn't do interviews, he doesn't hype himself up... If they really wanted him on UFC 300, they knew they could've called me and I would've said yes."

After @ChampRDS uploaded a clip of Muhammad's statements on X, fans soon flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One of the fans wrote:

"Bro going through all stages of grief."

Another fan wrote:

"@danawhite He's calling you a liar."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Gilbert Burns on potential Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad title fight

Gilbert Burns recently shared his thoughts on a potential Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad title fight and stated that 'Remember The Name' had a better chance of winning.

Burns went up against Muhammad at UFC 288 last May and lost via unanimous decision. Nevertheless, the Brazilian doesn't dispute Muhammad's claim on the next welterweight title shot despite the latter largely being labeled an unentertaining fighter.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Burns predicted Muhammad to beat Edwards in a potential fight and said:

“I think the fight is way closer than people think. I watched a lot of Belal Muhammad’s fights, I watch a lot of Leon Edwards’ fights and Belal has a way better chance than people think. I don’t think it’s going to be an entertaining fight, that’s why it’s not going to be at UFC 300.” [H/T MMAFighting.com]

Expand Tweet