Dana White isn't convinced about Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou's online rivalry culminating into a fight

Dana White and Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou's verbal back and forth on social media seems to have caught the fancy of MMA fans and pundits alike, who are hoping to witness a massive clash between the pair down the line.

Jon Jones was the first person to give birth to the speculations of a potential fight against Ngannou when he took to Twitter to tease a move to heavyweight. A possible heavyweight stint for Jones has been the subject of discussion in the past but it looks much more serious this time as the light heavyweight champ started trading verbal jabs with Francis Ngannou soon after talking about a possible move to heavyweight. Jones even mentioned that he wants to capture the heavyweight title.

That’s me right before the OSP fight. That was the biggest I had ever been and actually my first fight fighting under USADA‘s guidelines. I was 240 pounds in that picture, right around the weight I’ll probably be when I win the heavyweight championship of the world. https://t.co/q84LPpzSMd — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2020

Will Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou's online rivalry culminate in an Octagon battle?

A fight between two world class talents in Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou is surely something the MMA community would love to see but UFC president Dana White isn't really sure if the pair actually want to fight each other. At the UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight press conference, White said that igniting a rivalry on social media is one thing but getting that rivalry to materialize into a fight is a completely different ball game.

“Anything’s possible. I don’t know if those guys really want that fight. Let me tell you this, and I’m not saying this is the case with these two — you see a lot of talk online and whatever it might be. Actually making fights is a whole other ballgame.”