Dana White doesn’t "recommend” Michael Chandler wait for Conor McGregor in surprise reaction during UFC 303 post-fight press conference

Michael Chandler was expected to end a 19-month-long layoff at UFC 303 but was pulled from the event two weeks in advance. As his matchup with Conor McGregor once again goes dark, Dana White gave his thoughts on how 'Iron' should handle the end of his career.

White spoke to the media in a length interview following UFC 303 and when asked about Chandler, he suggested that the lightweight may want to wait for McGregor but noted that he "never recommends" sitting out. The UFC CEO ended his statement on Chandler by saying he will be open to "whatever" the former Bellator champion wants to do.

White said:

"I never recommend waiting. Time is not your friend in this business but Michael [Chandler] has been around for a long time. He's accomplished a lot of things. He's at that point in his career where maybe that's what he wants to do. He's not a dumb guy, he's a smart kid, so whatever he wants to do."

Chandler has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier by submission at UFC 281 in November 2022. Shortly after the loss, he would be announced as a coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter' opposing McGregor and the two spent the first half of 2023 with the reality television series.

However, unlike typical show protocol, the lightweights would not fight at the end of the season and were not booked until UFC 303, though the fight would not materialize.

Dana White dismisses questions on Conor McGregor's return

With Conor McGregor initially expected to headline UFC 303, Dana White unsurprisingly received questions on his status after the event. However, White was dismissive of the topic and declined to speak on the Irish fighter.

White stated that he had no update on McGregor's current toe injury and said he would not speak on 'The Notorious' until he receives word from his camp that he is back to full training and ready to compete.

Like Chandler, McGregor has not fought in several years and also last lost to Dustin Poirier. The former two-division champion has been sidelined since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021.