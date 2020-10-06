Dana White finally reveals whether Korean Zombie vs Brian Ortega will be a #1 contender's fight for the Featherweight title

There has been a lot of speculation about whether "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung vs. Brian Ortega would be a number one contender's fight. In the eyes of many, it makes sense since Alexander Volkanovski needs a new title challenger following his rematch victory over Max Holloway at UFC 251.

Added to that, Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez was delayed from the end of August until potentially November in what seems to be another big title eliminator.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Dana White hyped up the upcoming main event on October 17th between The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega:

“Yes, I think so,” White said. “First, this kid (The Korean Zombie) has superstar written all over him. He was called into the military in the prime of his career in South Korea. Then he gets out and has that incredible fight with Yair Rodriguez. He gets caught with one second left with that crazy elbow. He’s battled a couple injuries and had some bad luck along the way, but this is a big fight with Ortega."

He then confirmed that the Korean Zombie-Brian Ortega winner would get a title shot:

“I’m excited it’s finally happening,” White added. “Whoever wins this fight, it catapults one of these guys into a shot at the title.”

Who will emerge victorious between The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega?

Brian Ortega hasn't been inside the Octagon in nearly two years, with his last defeat being a title loss. It's a tricky fight to predict, but The Korean Zombie has been more active lately and has more than impressive jiu-jitsu to counter Brian Ortega.

If the fight is on the feet, then The Korean Zombie might just have a higher chance at victory. Before the Max Holloway fight, however, Brian Ortega proved to be among the best in the Featherweight division.