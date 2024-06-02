Dana White gets candid about Conor McGregor partying and drinking in clubs: "I don't know what's real"

UFC President Dana White offered a surprising response to recent social media videos showing Conor McGregor partying in Dublin ahead of his highly anticipated return to the octagon.

McGregor, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, has fueled fan concerns by posting videos where he appears to be enjoying late nights at his pub, The Black Forge Inn. With his comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 just weeks away, these online clips have sparked debates about his training commitment.

However, White seems unconcerned. During the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, he downplayed the videos, even raising doubts about their authenticity. When questioned, White compared McGregor's situation to Jon Jones and said:

Trending

“We were talking about Jon Jones. Jon Jones was doing a lot of that stuff too back in the day and many other fighters throughout history. I don’t know what’s real on the internet and what’s not real on the internet. I don’t know timing wise; in one of them he’s got a beard, in one of them he doesn’t have a beard, I have no idea, I don’t know if any of that is real or true or whatever."

He further added:

"Conor is not a dumb guy and this is obviously a big fight for him. He’s calling it the best comeback in the history of sports and all of that stuff. So we’ll see what happens.”

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor's UFC return is driven by legacy, not payday, claims Jon Anik

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Conor McGregor's upcoming return to the octagon is fueled by a desire to solidify his legacy, not simply a big payday.

Expand Tweet

McGregor is slated to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 later this month, marking his first fight since suffering a brutal leg break in his July 2021 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. While some questioned if the Irishman would walk away from the sport due to the injury and his substantial wealth, McGregor has consistently maintained he'd be back.

On Renato Moicano's 'Show Me The Money"' podcast, Anik weighed in on McGregor's motivations. He highlighted that McGregor's UFC record reflects a fighter with unfinished business:

"He has one win at 155 pounds in the UFC. I don't think he has a title defense, right? So, while he has financial riches, I've always thought about the competitor, the mixed martial arts athlete within Conor would be back for more scalps and that's why he's back. So, he's not back for money."

Check out Jon Anik's comments on Conor McGregor below (1:20:16):