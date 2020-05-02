Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

A title fight between the 'BMF' title holder Jorge Masvidal and reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman seemed almost inevitable given the pair's recent exchanges on social media as well as their infamous altercation at the Super Bowl media day; but just when you think you have it all figured when it comes to UFC's matchmaking, the organization's president Dana White springs up with a surprise.

However, White revealed he has other ideas. Although Usman and Masvidal looked set to lock horns inside the Octagon later this year (possibly during the International Fight Week in July), White has a different plan in his mind for the "Baddest Motherf****r" in the fight game.

Dana White has "something interesting" for Jorge Masvidal

Speaking to ESPN, White said that he has "something interesting for Masvidal" but it's not the fight against Usman. White said that it is too early to divulge into details right now, but after the UFC's upcoming events in Florida are done with, there will be clarity on the situation.

“We’re talking about a few different things. We have something else interesting for Masvidal that we were just talking about yesterday. We’ll see. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. To start speculating down the road now is too soon. Let’s get by these three fights in Florida and then we’ll figure out what’s next. We’re talking about different possibilities with those guys.”

According to MMA Fighting, Masvidal hasn't had any discussions with the promotion regarding his next opponent but might be because of the fact that White only recently came up with the idea for another opponent for the fighter.

Post his emphatic victory against Nate Diaz at UFC 244, where Masvidal became the 'BMF' champion, 'Gamebred' wanted to throw it down against one of the most successful fighters in the promotion, Conor McGregor. For the longest time, Masvidal tried to evoke a reaction out of the Irishman but unfortunately, it never came through the way Gamebred wanted it to.

McGregor returned to action against Donald Cerrone in the headliner of UFC 246 and smoked the latter within 40 seconds of the first round. Masvidal was present at Octagon side and it was speculated that McGregor would call out Masvidal in the post fight interview but nothing of that sort happened and both men moved on since then.

With White now revealing that he has a fresh opponent in mind for Masvidal, could we see the bout finally come to fruition? Only time will tell.