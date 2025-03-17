Dana White presented with a new solution for the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall debacle and the UFC heavyweight puzzle

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding a potential heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall may have found a solution. Dana White has been presented with an idea to settle the division's chaos once and for all.

Rising contender Jailton Almeida has proposed a four-man tournament to determine the next challenger after Jones and Aspinall unify the heavyweight title. The Brazilian suggests that while Jones and Aspinall fight for undisputed gold, four top contenders—Almeida, Alexander Volkov, Ciryl Gane, and Sergei Pavlovich—compete in a mini-grand prix.

Almeida believes this format would establish a clear-cut number-one contender. In an X post, he laid down the plan:

"Lets do it like this. Jones x Aspinall fight for belt + a GP between the contenders: Almeida x Volkov this fight was already booked and Im the only one Volkov hasnt fought yet. Gane x Sergey two European strikers who never fought each other Who wins most impressive fight for belt."

Check out Jailton Almeida's post below:

Mick Parkin predicts potential Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones heavyweight showdown

Mick Parkin believes interim champion Tom Aspinall has what it takes to dethrone Jon Jones if the two ever meet inside the Octagon. Having trained extensively with Aspinall, Parkin praised his speed, power, and sharp technique, suggesting that now is the perfect time to face Jones.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, Parkin acknowledged Jones’ legendary status but questioned whether the reigning heavyweight champion is still pushing himself as hard in training:

"Jon Jones is amazing, he’s no easy challenge, but he’s maybe not training as intense. I don’t know this, this is completely guessing looking from the outside. It doesn’t look like he trains as much, he’s definitely a little bit older, and it’s definitely the time to beat him, if there is a time." [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

He further emphasized Aspinall’s rapid improvement and athleticism:

“Tom is just going from strength to strength, and he’s just the most dangerous guy. Just the way he moves and everything. He’s a big guy, he’s really, really fast, and he’s coming into his prime now. I do think he’d beat Jon Jones.”

Check out Mick Parkin's comments below (10:30):

